Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $583.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $24,637.06 or 0.99667425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00418489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,972.74 or 0.28298215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 151,462 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

