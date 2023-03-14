Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $127.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $316.61 or 0.01237306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00411275 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.33 or 0.27799486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,742,515 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

