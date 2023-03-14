WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.55.

TSE:WSP opened at C$172.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

