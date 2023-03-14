Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up 0.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 832.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xometry by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xometry by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $581,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $716.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

