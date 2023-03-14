Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 816,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,067,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

