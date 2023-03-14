Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YRD. StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

