Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on YRD. StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
Featured Stories
