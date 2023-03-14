Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Shares of TKLF remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

