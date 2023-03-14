YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $221.52 million and $218,179.08 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01184853 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $168,632.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

