Zcash Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $35.39 or 0.00146292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $577.89 million and $56.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00064003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

