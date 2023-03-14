Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $37.69 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $615.48 million and $62.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.69 or 0.00144991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00061996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

