ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.38 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $411,169.75 and approximately $19.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00146548 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00063890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

