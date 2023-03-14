Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Zebra Technologies worth $398,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.67. 12,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,267. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

