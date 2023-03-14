Zhan Wang Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Rating) insider Zhan Wang purchased 10,000,000 shares of Jatcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($86,666.67).

Jatcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Jatcorp

Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow and goat milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products, including burgers, meatballs, sausages, minces, and strips.

