Zomedica (ZOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

Zomedica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.98. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.41.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zomedica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,329,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zomedica by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 707,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,082,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 871,646 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zomedica

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Zomedica in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.