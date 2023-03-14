Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 178,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zynex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Zynex by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 95,617 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

