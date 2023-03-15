0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Cap of $184.40 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $184.40 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00408971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.45 or 0.27643744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

