114,624 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Air Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $1,458,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $19,055,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 15.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 124,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,712. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

