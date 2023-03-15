124,266 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

TLT stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. 10,129,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

