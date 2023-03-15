152,860 Shares in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 1.14% of Growth for Good Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 60.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 3,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

