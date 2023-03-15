1,636 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.