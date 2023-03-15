16,704 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

