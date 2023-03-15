17 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.24 and a 200 day moving average of $340.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

