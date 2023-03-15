17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

