17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

