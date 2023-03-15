17 Capital Partners LLC Has $219,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,846,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $105,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $328.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

