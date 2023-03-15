17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

