17 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for about 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

