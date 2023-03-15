180 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

