1,837,751 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,837,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,827,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 30,286,448 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

