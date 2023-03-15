23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 2.7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 914,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,272,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.42.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

