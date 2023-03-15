263,611 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,554 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 100.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 114.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 247,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

FSK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.17%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

