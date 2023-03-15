264,421 Shares in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 264,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. Leuthold Core ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 14.94% of Leuthold Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCR opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. Leuthold Core ETF has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

