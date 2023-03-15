264,421 Shares in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. Leuthold Core ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 14.94% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.