2,769 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 4.0 %
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 446,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.