27,720 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

