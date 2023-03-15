3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.50. 536,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.37 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

