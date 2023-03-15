4,000 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 340,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,767. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $921.74 million, a PE ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

