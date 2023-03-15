42-coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $24,693.65 or 1.00076187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00330650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00025059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00016838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000230 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

