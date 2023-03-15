453,000 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 1.31% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 5,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

