5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$3.58. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 511,823 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

