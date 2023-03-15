601 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

