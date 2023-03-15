6,380 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 940,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,056. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

