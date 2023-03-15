7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,510.14

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00011022 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $44.54 million and approximately $22,510.14 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.75484465 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,045.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

