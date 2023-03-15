8,127 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

SCCO stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. 1,218,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,288. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

