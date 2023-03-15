8,363 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.0 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

