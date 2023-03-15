84,949 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 4.3 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,801. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.72. 690,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,899. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.