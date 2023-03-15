8,700 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IHI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

