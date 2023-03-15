97,591 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $25,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

