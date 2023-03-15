AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $399,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

