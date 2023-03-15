ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMKYF remained flat at $43.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.